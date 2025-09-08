PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young hits his tee shot at the ninth hole during the final round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Cameron Young returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Young at the Procore Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC75-73+4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.914 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 2.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3130.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1750.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.051-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6370.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7252.147

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 ranks 30th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Young ranks 19th in Par Breakers at 23.83% and 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,464 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

