Cameron Young betting profile: Procore Championship
Cameron Young hits his tee shot at the ninth hole during the final round of TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Cameron Young returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Young at the Procore Championship.
Young's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Procore Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.776 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.914 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 2.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.313
|0.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.175
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.051
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.637
|0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.725
|2.147
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.313 ranks 30th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Young sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Young ranks 19th in Par Breakers at 23.83% and 16th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,464 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Procore Championship.
