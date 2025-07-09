Genesis renews as title partner of Genesis Scottish Open

“Golf and Genesis share the same values: respect, integrity and excellence. Both demand attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Genesis. “Renewing the Genesis Scottish Open through 2030 is a natural extension of our commitment to the game of golf and the communities it helps around the world. Following our recent designation as the PGA TOUR’s first-ever Official Automotive and Mobility Partner, this tournament reinforces our role in shaping the future of golf through innovation, hospitality and global partnership. As our brand continues to grow globally, the Genesis Scottish Open remains a cornerstone of our efforts to build meaningful connections with fans and elevate the sport at every level.”