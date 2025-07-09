Genesis renews as title partner of Genesis Scottish Open
4 Min Read
From left to right: Rick Anderson (PGA TOUR Chief Commercial Officer), Jose Muñoz (President and CEO of Genesis), Mike Song (Global Head of Genesis) and Guy Kinnings (European Tour Group CEO) during the renewal of Genesis as title partner of the Genesis Scottish Open. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR, DP World Tour co-sanctioned event begins Thursday at The Renaissance Club
Written by Staff
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The DP World Tour and PGA TOUR announced Wednesday a multi-year agreement with Genesis to continue as title partner of the Genesis Scottish Open through 2030. The extension renews Genesis’ commitment to Scotland’s historic national open, the Rolex Series and FedExCup event that in 2022 became the first-ever tournament to be co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title in North Berwick at The Renaissance Club beginning Thursday. In 2024, MacIntyre sank a 22-foot putt for birdie on the 72nd hole to beat Adam Scott by one stroke, becoming the first Scot to win his home open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.
“Golf and Genesis share the same values: respect, integrity and excellence. Both demand attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Genesis. “Renewing the Genesis Scottish Open through 2030 is a natural extension of our commitment to the game of golf and the communities it helps around the world. Following our recent designation as the PGA TOUR’s first-ever Official Automotive and Mobility Partner, this tournament reinforces our role in shaping the future of golf through innovation, hospitality and global partnership. As our brand continues to grow globally, the Genesis Scottish Open remains a cornerstone of our efforts to build meaningful connections with fans and elevate the sport at every level.”
The Genesis Scottish Open dates to 1972 and has been a permanent fixture on the DP World Tour schedule since 1986. As both a FedExCup event and part of the Rolex Series on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai, the tournament features a split field of 75 players from both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, with additional spots to leading players from the Korean Professional Golf Association (KPGA), in a nod to Genesis’ Korean heritage.
The Renaissance Club is set to host the event for the seventh consecutive year, during a period of continued growth and development of all aspects of the tournament, with MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy (2023) and Xander Schauffele (2022) winning the tournament as a co-sanctioned event. Other past champions at The Renaissance Club include Min Woo Lee (2021) and Aaron Rai (2020).
“Genesis continues to be an incredible partner to the game of golf worldwide, and they have been pivotal in growing the Genesis Scottish Open into one of the world’s premier tournaments,” said Guy Kinnings, chief executive officer of the DP World Tour. “We have once again welcomed a star-studded field to the impressive venue here at The Renaissance Club this week, and this long-term agreement allows us to develop ambitious plans to further elevate the tournament in every way, alongside Genesis and our Strategic Alliance partners at the PGA TOUR.”
The PGA TOUR and Genesis have been partners since 2016, when the luxury automotive brand signed on as the title sponsor of the historic The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, one of the TOUR’s longest-running events. Following several successful seasons, Genesis added title sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open to its portfolio starting in 2022, the first co-sanctioned event by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. The brand is also a founding partner and official automotive partner of TGL and has served as the Official Automobile Sponsor of numerous Presidents Cups.
“The PGA TOUR is proud to continue our growing relationship with Genesis, as the globally recognized brand renews its commitment to the Scottish Open just a few weeks removed from a new global marketing partnership that included sponsorship of the World Feed, which is actively promoting the TOUR’s international stars,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Scotland’s national open continues to reach new heights after Robert MacIntyre’s electrifying win a season ago, and we are eager to continue elevating this premier event to a global audience alongside our Strategic Alliance partners at the DP World Tour.”
Genesis’ relationship with the DP World Tour also includes its title partnership of the Genesis Championship in Korea. The tournament, co-sanctioned with the KPGA, takes a prime position on the Race to Dubai schedule as the final event on the "Back 9," a series of nine tournaments before the season-ending playoffs that encompass several of the DP World Tour’s most historic tournaments and national opens.
Last month, the PGA TOUR and Genesis also announced a new Global Official Marketing Partnership that named the luxury brand the Official Vehicle of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions and an Official Mobility Partner of the PGA TOUR. As part of launching the multi-year agreement, through 2030, Genesis also became the first-ever sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s World Feed, a milestone underscoring the brand’s global presence.