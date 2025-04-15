Power Rankings: Corales Puntacana Championship

Rafael Campos ... It was a big deal when he received a sponsor exemption to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard the same week as the Puerto Rico Open at home, and an even bigger deal when he debuted in the Masters last week – he missed the cut at both – but he’s back at his home away from home in the Dominican Republic where he’s never missed an edition. A T2 in 2021 highlights four paydays, all of the other three of which since 2022 with a T14 last year.

Joel Dahmen ... The 37-year-old is paying off his late work to retain his card in 2024 with a fine 2025. It includes a pair of top 10s, one of which on paspalum at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. When he captured his lone PGA TOUR title at Corales in 2021, it was a culmination of strong play on the course, but he’s yet to respond with another noisemaker in three tries. Ranks ninth in proximity.

Seamus Power ... It’s been two-and-a-half years already since he won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship but the Irishman had arrived that week without his best and didn’t disappoint as a favorite. He arrives for his fifth appearance at Corales with similar inconsistency but he’s still among the most accurate on approach and he’s seventh in Par-3 Scoring Average. His best finish here was a T5 at the inaugural edition in 2018.