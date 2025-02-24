Beau Hossler betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Beau Hossler looks for better results in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed 28th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hossler has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of even-par.
- In 2024, Hossler finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hossler's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|2/24/2022
|16
|69-69-71-71
|E
|3/18/2021
|60
|71-70-72-72
|+5
|2/27/2020
|38
|70-71-71-72
|+4
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.160 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.374, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.54%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.54%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.75%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.16%
|12.65%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 41-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hossler ranked 85th in the FedExCup standings with 521 points last season.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.162. In that event, he finished second.
- Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371 (he finished 11th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.086
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.374
|-1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.385
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|0.160
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.