Beau Hossler betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Beau Hossler looks for better results in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed 28th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hossler has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of even-par.
    • In 2024, Hossler finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Hossler's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242869-70-71-65-9
    2/24/20221669-69-71-71E
    3/18/20216071-70-72-72+5
    2/27/20203870-71-71-72+4

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 0.160 in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.374, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.54%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7307.7
    Greens in Regulation %4469.54%65.74%
    Putts Per Round5028.6828.2
    Par Breakers4525.75%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.16%12.65%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Hossler put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 41-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hossler ranked 85th in the FedExCup standings with 521 points last season.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.162. In that event, he finished second.
    • Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.086-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.374-1.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3850.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4961.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5930.160

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--
    January 16-19The American Express1266-70-65-70-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1570-73-72-72-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6972-70-78-68E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3275-63-67-71-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.