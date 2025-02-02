Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy takes home $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The whole week was a special experience for the 35-year-old who was in just his third appearance in the tournament. On the eve of the competition, McIlroy was available at +1200 to win at FanDuel, second-shortest in the 80-man field. He aced the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in his opening round. In his third round on the host course, he spun a field-low-tying, bogey-free, 7-under 65 and sat one back of the lead. On Sunday, he turned in a 6-under 66 with a bogey-free, 5-under 31 on the inward side.