Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy takes home $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
On a day during which the extension of winter superstitiously hinged on whether an animal saw his shadow, Rory McIlroy emerged as a beast at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Not only did he overshadow everyone, but he also set the tone for his season a few hours after Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow to confirm that it’ll be another six weeks until spring arrives.
The tournament wasn’t expected to play out like this, of course, what with the anticipated returns of Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, but that’s how it ended on a picturesque Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. McIlroy posted 21-under 267 and prevailed by two strokes in his 2025 debut on the PGA TOUR.
The whole week was a special experience for the 35-year-old who was in just his third appearance in the tournament. On the eve of the competition, McIlroy was available at +1200 to win at FanDuel, second-shortest in the 80-man field. He aced the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in his opening round. In his third round on the host course, he spun a field-low-tying, bogey-free, 7-under 65 and sat one back of the lead. On Sunday, he turned in a 6-under 66 with a bogey-free, 5-under 31 on the inward side.
McIlroy’s 27th PGA TOUR victory yields 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. Because the AT&T Pebble Beach is a Signature Event, he’d have secured exemptions into all of the remaining tournaments contributing to the series, but he’s already in them. Same goes for spots in the Masters and the PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy taps in for par to secure win at AT&T Pebble Beach
Shane Lowry authored a brilliant narrative of his own. En route to a solo second, he holed his tee ball at the par-3 seventh hole at Pebble Beach in the opening round. The Irishman was +6500 to win. He and McIlroy are poised to defend their title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April.
Lucas Glover (+20000) gave his investors a ride with four sub-70s before checking up in a share of third place with 2023 champion Justin Rose (+17000).
Elsewhere, Sepp Straka (+7000) was bidding for his second victory in as many starts (The American Express). He held the outright lead after the second and third rounds on the Monterey Peninsula before settling for a T7 after a Sunday 72.
Despite the relative unknown of how his right hand had recovered from injury, Scheffler was the tournament favorite at +400. He finished in a three-way tie for ninth place, six back of the champ.
Due to surgery on his left wrist, Spieth (+7000) was making his first start since mid-August and placed T69. After a third-round 79 in the most challenging conditions of the week, he rebounded wonderfully with a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in the finale.
Defending champion Wyndham Clark (+6000) landed at T73 among 78 who completed 72 holes.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rory McIlroy (+1200)
|267/ -21
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Shane Lowry (+6500)
|269/ -19
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Lucas Glover (+20000)
|270/ -18
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T3
|Justin Rose (+17000)
|270/ -18
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T5
|Cam Davis (+11000)
|271/ -17
|287.500
|$755,000.00
|T5
|Russell Henley (+6000)
|271/ -17
|287.500
|$755,000.00
|T7
|Tom Kim (+5500)
|272/ -16
|212.500
|$640,000.00
|T7
|Sepp Straka (+7000)
|272/ -16
|212.500
|$640,000.00
|T9
|Billy Horschel (+15000)
|273/ -15
|151.667
|$535,000.00
|T9
|Taylor Pendrith (+5500)
|273/ -15
|151.667
|$535,000.00
|T9
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|273/ -15
|151.667
|$535,000.00
|12
|Si Woo Kim (+11000)
|275/ -13
|120.000
|$455,000.00
|T13
|Jason Day (+3500)
|276/ -12
|95.000
|$368,500.00
|T13
|Austin Eckroat (+15000)
|276/ -12
|95.000
|$368,500.00
|T13
|Tony Finau (+8000)
|276/ -12
|95.000
|$368,500.00
|T13
|Andrew Novak (+12000)
|276/ -12
|95.000
|$368,500.00
|T17
|Tom Hoge (+8000)
|277/ -11
|60.000
|$272,000.00
|T17
|Min Woo Lee (+10000)
|277/ -11
|60.000
|$272,000.00
|T17
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|277/ -11
|60.000
|$272,000.00
|T17
|Seamus Power (+27000)
|277/ -11
|60.000
|$272,000.00
|T17
|Sam Stevens (+11000)
|277/ -11
|60.000
|$272,000.00
|T22
|Byeong Hun An (+6500)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Sam Burns (+3500)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Eric Cole (+12000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Rasmus Højgaard (+6500)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Viktor Hovland (+5000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Taylor Moore (+15000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Patrick Rodgers (+25000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Adam Scott (+7000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T22
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|278/ -10
|38.273
|$158,272.73
|T33
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T33
|Lee Hodges (+15000)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T33
|Sungjae Im (+2800)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T33
|Jake Knapp (+40000)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T33
|Keith Mitchell (+12000)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T33
|J.J. Spaun (+9000)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T33
|Nick Taylor (+8000)
|279/ -9
|24.214
|$99,000.00
|T40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+17000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Mackenzie Hughes (+20000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Stephan Jaeger (+12000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Robert MacIntyre (+6000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Maverick McNealy (+5500)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Aaron Rai (+10000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Erik van Rooyen (+40000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T40
|Jhonattan Vegas (+20000)
|280/ -8
|17.625
|$66,375.00
|T48
|Thomas Detry (+9000)
|281/ -7
|13.050
|$48,600.00
|T48
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+9000)
|281/ -7
|13.050
|$48,600.00
|T48
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)
|281/ -7
|13.050
|$48,600.00
|T48
|Justin Thomas (+1400)
|281/ -7
|13.050
|$48,600.00
|T48
|Will Zalatoris (+6000)
|281/ -7
|13.050
|$48,600.00
|T53
|Rickie Fowler (+11000)
|282/ -6
|10.500
|$43,000.00
|T53
|Brian Harman (+17000)
|282/ -6
|10.500
|$43,000.00
|T53
|Max Homa (+9000)
|282/ -6
|10.500
|$43,000.00
|T53
|J.T. Poston (+9000)
|282/ -6
|10.500
|$43,000.00
|T53
|Sahith Theegala (+7500)
|282/ -6
|10.500
|$43,000.00
|T58
|Nick Dunlap (+12000)
|283/ -5
|8.438
|$39,250.00
|T58
|Harry Hall (+9000)
|283/ -5
|8.438
|$39,250.00
|T58
|Denny McCarthy (+7000)
|283/ -5
|8.438
|$39,250.00
|T58
|Davis Thompson (+9000)
|283/ -5
|8.438
|$39,250.00
|T62
|Chris Kirk (+25000)
|284/ -4
|7.625
|$37,750.00
|T62
|Justin Lower (+25000)
|284/ -4
|7.625
|$37,750.00
|64
|Kevin Yu (+25000)
|285/ -3
|7.250
|$37,000.00
|T65
|Keegan Bradley (4400)
|286/ -2
|6.750
|$36,000.00
|T65
|Corey Conners (+6000)
|286/ -2
|6.750
|$36,000.00
|T65
|Adam Hadwin (+30000)
|286/ -2
|6.750
|$36,000.00
|68
|Doug Ghim (+20000)
|287/ -1
|6.250
|$35,000.00
|T69
|Ben Griffin (+11000)
|288/ E
|5.750
|$34,500.00
|T69
|Beau Hossler (+6500)
|288/ E
|5.750
|$34,500.00
|T69
|Jordan Spieth (+7000)
|288/ E
|5.750
|$34,500.00
|72
|Cameron Young (+10000)
|289/ 1
|5.250
|$34,000.00
|T73
|Wyndham Clark (+6000)
|290/ 2
|4.625
|$33,375.00
|T73
|Harris English (+8000)
|290/ 2
|4.625
|$33,375.00
|T73
|Mark Hubbard (+15000)
|290/ 2
|4.625
|$33,375.00
|T73
|Matthieu Pavon (+40000)
|290/ 2
|4.625
|$33,375.00
|77
|Nico Echavarria (+17000)
|293/ 5
|4.000
|$32,750.00
|78
|Brendon Todd (+75000)
|298/ 10
|3.750
|$32,500.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.