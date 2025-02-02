PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy takes home $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

3 Min Read

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    On a day during which the extension of winter superstitiously hinged on whether an animal saw his shadow, Rory McIlroy emerged as a beast at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Not only did he overshadow everyone, but he also set the tone for his season a few hours after Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow to confirm that it’ll be another six weeks until spring arrives.

    The tournament wasn’t expected to play out like this, of course, what with the anticipated returns of Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, but that’s how it ended on a picturesque Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. McIlroy posted 21-under 267 and prevailed by two strokes in his 2025 debut on the PGA TOUR.

    The whole week was a special experience for the 35-year-old who was in just his third appearance in the tournament. On the eve of the competition, McIlroy was available at +1200 to win at FanDuel, second-shortest in the 80-man field. He aced the par-3 15th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in his opening round. In his third round on the host course, he spun a field-low-tying, bogey-free, 7-under 65 and sat one back of the lead. On Sunday, he turned in a 6-under 66 with a bogey-free, 5-under 31 on the inward side.

    McIlroy’s 27th PGA TOUR victory yields 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. Because the AT&T Pebble Beach is a Signature Event, he’d have secured exemptions into all of the remaining tournaments contributing to the series, but he’s already in them. Same goes for spots in the Masters and the PGA Championship.


    Rory McIlroy taps in for par to secure win at AT&T Pebble Beach


    Shane Lowry authored a brilliant narrative of his own. En route to a solo second, he holed his tee ball at the par-3 seventh hole at Pebble Beach in the opening round. The Irishman was +6500 to win. He and McIlroy are poised to defend their title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in late April.

    Lucas Glover (+20000) gave his investors a ride with four sub-70s before checking up in a share of third place with 2023 champion Justin Rose (+17000).

    Elsewhere, Sepp Straka (+7000) was bidding for his second victory in as many starts (The American Express). He held the outright lead after the second and third rounds on the Monterey Peninsula before settling for a T7 after a Sunday 72.

    Despite the relative unknown of how his right hand had recovered from injury, Scheffler was the tournament favorite at +400. He finished in a three-way tie for ninth place, six back of the champ.

    Due to surgery on his left wrist, Spieth (+7000) was making his first start since mid-August and placed T69. After a third-round 79 in the most challenging conditions of the week, he rebounded wonderfully with a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in the finale.

    Defending champion Wyndham Clark (+6000) landed at T73 among 78 who completed 72 holes.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Rory McIlroy (+1200)267/ -21700.000$3,600,000.00
    2Shane Lowry (+6500)269/ -19400.000$2,160,000.00
    T3Lucas Glover (+20000)270/ -18337.500$1,160,000.00
    T3Justin Rose (+17000)270/ -18337.500$1,160,000.00
    T5Cam Davis (+11000)271/ -17287.500$755,000.00
    T5Russell Henley (+6000)271/ -17287.500$755,000.00
    T7Tom Kim (+5500)272/ -16212.500$640,000.00
    T7Sepp Straka (+7000)272/ -16212.500$640,000.00
    T9Billy Horschel (+15000)273/ -15151.667$535,000.00
    T9Taylor Pendrith (+5500)273/ -15151.667$535,000.00
    T9Scottie Scheffler (+400)273/ -15151.667$535,000.00
    12Si Woo Kim (+11000)275/ -13120.000$455,000.00
    T13Jason Day (+3500)276/ -1295.000$368,500.00
    T13Austin Eckroat (+15000)276/ -1295.000$368,500.00
    T13Tony Finau (+8000)276/ -1295.000$368,500.00
    T13Andrew Novak (+12000)276/ -1295.000$368,500.00
    T17Tom Hoge (+8000)277/ -1160.000$272,000.00
    T17Min Woo Lee (+10000)277/ -1160.000$272,000.00
    T17Collin Morikawa (+1400)277/ -1160.000$272,000.00
    T17Seamus Power (+27000)277/ -1160.000$272,000.00
    T17Sam Stevens (+11000)277/ -1160.000$272,000.00
    T22Byeong Hun An (+6500)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Akshay Bhatia (+8000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Sam Burns (+3500)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Eric Cole (+12000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Rasmus Højgaard (+6500)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Viktor Hovland (+5000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Taylor Moore (+15000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Patrick Rodgers (+25000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Adam Scott (+7000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T22Gary Woodland (+15000)278/ -1038.273$158,272.73
    T33Patrick Cantlay (+2000)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T33Lee Hodges (+15000)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T33Sungjae Im (+2800)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T33Jake Knapp (+40000)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T33Keith Mitchell (+12000)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T33J.J. Spaun (+9000)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T33Nick Taylor (+8000)279/ -924.214$99,000.00
    T40Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+17000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Mackenzie Hughes (+20000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Stephan Jaeger (+12000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Robert MacIntyre (+6000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Maverick McNealy (+5500)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Aaron Rai (+10000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Erik van Rooyen (+40000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T40Jhonattan Vegas (+20000)280/ -817.625$66,375.00
    T48Thomas Detry (+9000)281/ -713.050$48,600.00
    T48Matt Fitzpatrick (+9000)281/ -713.050$48,600.00
    T48Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)281/ -713.050$48,600.00
    T48Justin Thomas (+1400)281/ -713.050$48,600.00
    T48Will Zalatoris (+6000)281/ -713.050$48,600.00
    T53Rickie Fowler (+11000)282/ -610.500$43,000.00
    T53Brian Harman (+17000)282/ -610.500$43,000.00
    T53Max Homa (+9000)282/ -610.500$43,000.00
    T53J.T. Poston (+9000)282/ -610.500$43,000.00
    T53Sahith Theegala (+7500)282/ -610.500$43,000.00
    T58Nick Dunlap (+12000)283/ -58.438$39,250.00
    T58Harry Hall (+9000)283/ -58.438$39,250.00
    T58Denny McCarthy (+7000)283/ -58.438$39,250.00
    T58Davis Thompson (+9000)283/ -58.438$39,250.00
    T62Chris Kirk (+25000)284/ -47.625$37,750.00
    T62Justin Lower (+25000)284/ -47.625$37,750.00
    64Kevin Yu (+25000)285/ -37.250$37,000.00
    T65Keegan Bradley (4400)286/ -26.750$36,000.00
    T65Corey Conners (+6000)286/ -26.750$36,000.00
    T65Adam Hadwin (+30000)286/ -26.750$36,000.00
    68Doug Ghim (+20000)287/ -16.250$35,000.00
    T69Ben Griffin (+11000)288/ E5.750$34,500.00
    T69Beau Hossler (+6500)288/ E5.750$34,500.00
    T69Jordan Spieth (+7000)288/ E5.750$34,500.00
    72Cameron Young (+10000)289/ 15.250$34,000.00
    T73Wyndham Clark (+6000)290/ 24.625$33,375.00
    T73Harris English (+8000)290/ 24.625$33,375.00
    T73Mark Hubbard (+15000)290/ 24.625$33,375.00
    T73Matthieu Pavon (+40000)290/ 24.625$33,375.00
    77Nico Echavarria (+17000)293/ 54.000$32,750.00
    78Brendon Todd (+75000)298/ 103.750$32,500.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.