Sleeper Picks: The RSM Classic

Matt Wallace (+300) … In backyard competitions like this one for so many in the field, you could do much worse than to hurl all of your units into this market. It’s bursting with possibilities in whom you’re more likely to trust because of the local connections who have proven it over time. The Brit certainly does not fit that profile but he’s alongside the likes of Brian Harman and Harris English with the same odds. Unlike those two townies, Wallace does not have a top 10 in the tournament; in fact, in three appearances, he’s fared no better than T37 in his debut in 2020. But what he does have is serious momentum. Since ending his FedExCup season at the Wyndham Championship, the 34-year-old cashed eight times in as many starts on his native DP World Tour. The flourish included a victory and a T3 among seven top 25s, and he landed at 14th in the Race to Dubai to earn an exemption into The Open Championship. And while he’s 133rd in the FedExCup, he’s fully exempt through next season as a winner, so his focus can remain on the task at hand and free of concern for the impact of the result.