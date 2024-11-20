Bolton: Back surging Wesley Bryan on the bubble at The RSM Classic

Patrick Rodgers (+350 = Top 10) … If you ever wanted a test of how much you pour into trends, this is for you. He’s fresh off a T9 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his fifth top 10 of the year. He also finished T10 in his last appearance at Sea Island in 2022 when he was the 54-hole co-leader. Those are the basics of converging trends. Now add the layer that, among his top 10s in 2024, three occurred at sites where he recorded a top 10 in his previous appearance at the same site, and he made it three in a row at two of them. Heard enough? Keep reading, because there’s a but. In 10 seasons with a PGA TOUR card, he’s posted 27 top 10s but none of them have been in consecutive starts! This would be a career first. Crazy and true.