The Five: Notable names on FedExCup Fall bubble

That was on display last week when he felt like he was in contention despite not being anywhere near the lead. He wasn’t fighting for a win. He was fighting for his card. Dahmen tied for 14th at the World Wide Technology Championship, a solid showing and his third-best result in 28 starts this season. Pivotally, it moved him from No. 124 to No. 121 on the FedExCup Fall standings with two events remaining.