Bolton: Govern units responsibly at 3M Open

Erik van Rooyen (+350 = Top 10) … Here’s another player who’s having a terrific year who also isn’t my Power Rankings. For him, however, it’s part history and part wondering how much he’ll be looking ahead. You can’t blame him given that he’ll be representing South Africa at the Olympics next week. And despite a 1-for-3 slate with a T58 in 2021 at TPC Twin Cities, it’s in the backyard of where he cut his teeth at the University of Minnesota, so you know that he’s not going to miss the chance to give it a go in this tournament. So, I’m leaning into the promise of this payday. He emerged with victory at the World Wide Technology Championship last fall as his former college teammate and friend, Jon Trasamar, was near death. What better way to honor the relationship than with an all-out dash at the trophy with the home crowd in support.