Sleeper Picks: 3M Open

Pierceson Coody (+10000) … Well, isn’t this a nice surprise! Seriously, that value looks and feels like an error. He should be maybe half that given the fact that he’s rested since the playoff loss at the ISCO Championship and, well, his trajectory in the long- and short-range. During his wildly successful tenure at the University of Texas during which he was a national champion in 2022, he scaled to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He also won thrice on the Korn Ferry Tour, including within a month after turning professional, also in 2022. Now as a rookie on the PGA TOUR, he’s shed the ails of the early season with a 6-for-6 flourish upon arrival for his debut at the 3M Open. It includes a pair of top fives. He’s also third on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting. Suffice it to say that this kind of kickback for the talented 24-year-old won’t last for long.