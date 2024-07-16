Power Rankings: Barracuda Championship

Taylor Pendrith … Currently 36th in the FedExCup thanks in large part to his breakthrough victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in early May, he’s 14th in International Presidents Cup points, so he still has work to do to convince captain Mike Weir that he belongs back on the team in his native Canada. Pendrith hasn’t slowed since his win and he’s connected for a pair of top 15s at Old Greenwood.

Chez Reavie … It’s rare when the 42-year-old deserves attention in advance, but this is one of those moments. After a second-round 62 at Keene Trace last week, he held on for a piece of 10th place. It’s his first top-10 in a little over a year. He tends to be streaky, so expectations are elevated this week because he hasn’t missed a cut in six starts at the Barracuda, including all three at Old Greenwood. Of course, the highlight was a victory in 2022.

Joel Dahmen … No one lands approaches closer to the hole than he does, and he’s ninth on TOUR in greens in regulation. His tee-to-green game overall is fantastic, so he needs the putter to cooperate. It has at times this year, enough to have him floating at 108th in the FedExCup, and he just recently connected eight paydays, so there’s been momentum. The timing of Old Greenwood is the X-factor, however. In two trips, he’s gone for a T7 (2021) and a T10 (2023).