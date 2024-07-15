Power Rankings: The 152nd Open Championship



If you think that the field size stated at the top is wrong, think again. The field construct of The Open hasn’t wavered much in recent years but there’s some elasticity possible. Because eligible former champions who step away for a period of time are known to return to the site where they prevailed, field size can increase. This year, both Justin Leonard (1997) and Todd Hamilton (2004) have committed as former champions at Royal Troon. It’s Leonard’s first start in the major since the last time Royal Troon hosted eight years ago. Hamilton’s last appearance was in 2018. As a result, alternates will not be called unless the field drops below 156.