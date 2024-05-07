Sleeper Picks: Wells Fargo Championship

Sahith Theegala (+450) … Learning from last week’s lesson when S.H. Kim “should” have been the fourth Sleeper among the Top 5s to pay it off this year. (He finished T4 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.) Instead, he was slotted as the outright in this space (although there was a nod to swap him with Thomas Detry, the listed Top 5). To wit, Theegala was the original front-runner for this week’s outright, but he sets up better for the next-best reward. Any course history, good or otherwise, can be chalked up as invaluable experience because of his quick-study profile as a feel player. Of course, it’s a results-based business, but he has a stack of receipts if you need those, too. Two runner-up finishes, a solo fifth and another pair of top 10s already this season.