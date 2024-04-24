Bolton: Conditions aligning for wire-to-wire success at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith (+190 = Top 20) … This pairing of Pepperdine University products is one of the five in the field with a left-hander. All of the champions in the first six editions of the tournament as a two-man format have been righties, but it’d seem reasonable to consider a baked-in advantage for favorable ball flights in alternate shot. With opposite-handedness, if both prefer a power fade off the tee, then they can strategize who tees off where all the while reducing the stress level to force an awkward angle for both. Basically, there should be more flexibility in the harder type of play. That aside, Putnam has been playing wonderfully and he’s familiar with TPC Louisiana. Highsmith, the lefty and a PGA TOUR rookie, is a debutant, but he’s held his own having cashed five of 10 times and sitting 116th in the FedExCup.