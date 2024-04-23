Sleeper Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (+550) … If you’re a loyal reader – first, thank you – you also know that I learned my lesson in dismissing Hoffman’s chances in a team competition a while ago, so it is with that amusing experience lingering that it’s time again to lean into the possibilities. He’s regained an edge as he burns a career earnings exemption this year what with a playoff loss at the WM Phoenix Open and a T4 this past Sunday at the Corales Puntacana Championship. This is the seventh time in as many chances that Hoffman and Watney have partnered for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Overall, they have two top 10s among four top 20s. Despite both scuffling upon arrival last year, they rose for a T19, thus proving (again, like Hoffman did with Ryan Palmer at the QBE Shootout the previous December) that experience plays way up in this format.