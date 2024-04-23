Sleeper Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
OUTRIGHT
Dylan Wu and Justin Lower (+6600) … Until last year, a pair of non-winners on the PGA TOUR hadn’t partnered to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but Nick Hardy and Davis Riley broke that seal and with a tournament-record 30-under 258 to boot. Wu and Lower are a combined 0-for-147 on TOUR and that includes a pair of starts in the current format at TPC Louisiana, but they still are getting respectful odds at BetMGM. In their debut in 2022, they placed T10, so there’s been some success, but both have escalated in the macro since. In 2024 alone, Wu has two top 25s, including a season-best T19 at THE PLAYERS Championship, while Lower has a T3 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and a T4 at last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship. Lower’s exceptional game on approach grades out as 38th on TOUR in greens hit, 14th in proximity and 34th in adjusted scoring. Wu’s balanced attack fortifies the foundation.
TOP 10
Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos (+550) … This isn’t the first rodeo for either of these guys, but it is the first time they’ve collaborated for the tournament – and it’s a smart one. Both are faring nicely in 2024 with three top 25s apiece. Lashley is ninth on the PGA TOUR in fairways hit, T63 in greens in regulation and 30th in Stroke Gained: Tee-to-Green, while Campos is inside the top 60 in distance of all drives, fairways hit and GIR. While their skill sets are similar in terms of ball-striking, the combined moxie they present is a favorable intangible in the team format.
TOP 20
Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (+550) … If you’re a loyal reader – first, thank you – you also know that I learned my lesson in dismissing Hoffman’s chances in a team competition a while ago, so it is with that amusing experience lingering that it’s time again to lean into the possibilities. He’s regained an edge as he burns a career earnings exemption this year what with a playoff loss at the WM Phoenix Open and a T4 this past Sunday at the Corales Puntacana Championship. This is the seventh time in as many chances that Hoffman and Watney have partnered for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Overall, they have two top 10s among four top 20s. Despite both scuffling upon arrival last year, they rose for a T19, thus proving (again, like Hoffman did with Ryan Palmer at the QBE Shootout the previous December) that experience plays way up in this format.
Odds were sourced at BetMGM.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.