Sleeper Picks: Genesis Scottish Open
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Romain Langasque (+550 = Top 20) … The 28-year-old from France has been a fixture on the DP World Tour since reestablishing his status in 2019. Currently 17th in the Race to Dubai and ninth in scoring average with 15 paydays in 17 starts, the most recent of which a T8 at the British Masters on the first Sunday of July. Also recently made noise as the second of two qualifiers for the U.S. Open via the special four-event series on his circuit, and he competed in only three of them, turning in a solo second, a T16 and a T10. He paid off the flourish with a T54 at LACC.
Ewen Ferguson (+200 = Top 40) … Gotta have a native Scot among this smattering! While he’s still winless this season, he’s validating last season’s two-title performance with a T3 and a pair of T4s, including at The Belfry two weeks ago. Like so many of his fellow countrymen before him, his ball-striking builds the foundation for success. That’s essential when choosing to play golf in conditions that often are not optimal. To wit, he’s 24th on the DP World Tour in fairways hit, 12th in greens in regulation and 34th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
Adrian Otaegui (+200 = Top 40) … The steady force from Spain took a month off after his second runner-up finish of the season (at the KLM Open), so he’s as well-positioned at 22nd in the Race to Dubai as he is rested. Recharged the batteries with a T60 in Denmark last week and poised to improve on a T42 in last year’s debut at The Renaissance Club. The 30-year-old slots second on the DP World Tour in fairways hit, 29th in greens in regulation and fourth in scoring average.
Marcel Siem (+240 = Top 40) … Ending droughts has been a familiar narrative on the PGA TOUR in recent weeks, but it’s one to which he also can relate relative to his career in Europe, and twice over at that. After breaking through for his first victory on the DP World Tour in 2004, he wouldn’t win again until 2012. Then, after exactly one title in three consecutive seasons, he’d go another nine years before picking off his fifth win at the Hero Indian Open this past February. And he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since. Currently 14th in the Race to Dubai with recent contributions of a T2 at the Porsche European Open in his native Germany in early June and a T10 last week in Denmark. A personal bonus is that he’ll be celebrating his 44th birthday on Saturday.
Gavin Kyle Green (+333 = Top 40) … Or just Gavin Green on some leaderboards. Check that, many leaderboards. Malaysia’s top talent (by far) has a career-best four top 10s in what is his sixth consecutive season on the DP World Tour. All were recorded in his last 13 starts which also include another trio of top-15 finishes. As the best putter on his circuit, the 29-year-old’s skill set projects to play up in his debut at The Renaissance Club because the field will regress into a lower clip of hitting greens in regulation, thus giving way to a putting contest, or at least a competition in saving pars.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.