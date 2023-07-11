Sleeper Picks: Genesis Scottish Open

Marcel Siem (+240 = Top 40) … Ending droughts has been a familiar narrative on the PGA TOUR in recent weeks, but it’s one to which he also can relate relative to his career in Europe, and twice over at that. After breaking through for his first victory on the DP World Tour in 2004, he wouldn’t win again until 2012. Then, after exactly one title in three consecutive seasons, he’d go another nine years before picking off his fifth win at the Hero Indian Open this past February. And he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since. Currently 14th in the Race to Dubai with recent contributions of a T2 at the Porsche European Open in his native Germany in early June and a T10 last week in Denmark. A personal bonus is that he’ll be celebrating his 44th birthday on Saturday.