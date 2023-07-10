Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club is a par 70 that can extend to 7,237 yards. It’s not stock in that it has five par 3s and three par 5s, but despite only 10 par 4s, three of them ranked among the top-15 hardest of 533 par 4s used during the entirety of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. With a scoring average of 4.617, the finishing hole was the hardest of all. Of 462 scores posted on it, only six were birdies. There were no eagles and, surprisingly in the context of its challenge, the worst score was a double bogey.