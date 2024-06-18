30M AGO
Countries announce rosters for Olympic golf competition at 2024 Paris Games
Xander Schauffele (left) and Collin Morikawa are two of the four golfers representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor's note: As of June 18, 2024, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Team USA are all confirmed.
The qualifiers for the Olympic field were finalized on June 17. The following are the potential rosters for each country. Follow along as countries announce their official rosters in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.
United States
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Collin Morikawa
Argentina
- Emiliano Grillo
- Alejandro Tosti
Australia
- Jason Day
- Min Woo Lee
Austria
- Sepp Straka
Belgium
- Thomas Detry
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Canada
- Nick Taylor
- Corey Conners
Chile
- Joaquin Niemann
- Cristobal Del Solar
China
- Carl Yuan
- Zecheng Dou
Colombia
- Camilo Villegas
- Nico Echavarria
Denmark
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
Spain
- Jon Rahm
- David Puig
Finland
- Sami Valimaki
France
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
Great Britain
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
Germany
- Stephan Jaeger
- Matti Schmid
India
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
Ireland
- Rory McIlroy
- Shane Lowry
Italy
- Matteo Manassero
- Guido Migliozzi
Japan
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keita Nakajima
South Korea
- Tom Kim
- Byeong Hun An
Malaysia
- Gavin Green
Mexico
- Carlos Ortiz
- Abraham Ancer
Netherlands
- Joost Luiten
- Darius van Driel
Norway
- Viktor Hovland
- Kris Ventura
New Zealand
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Hillier
Paraguay
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Poland
- Adrian Meronk
Puerto Rico
- Rafael Campos
South Africa
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Erik van Rooyen
Sweden
- Ludvig Åberg
- Alex Noren
Thailand
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Phachara Khongwatmai
Chinese Taipei
- Kevin Yu
- C.T. Pan