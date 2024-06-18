PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Countries announce rosters for Olympic golf competition at 2024 Paris Games

1 Min Read

Olympic Golf

Xander Schauffele (left) and Collin Morikawa are two of the four golfers representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Xander Schauffele (left) and Collin Morikawa are two of the four golfers representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Editor's note: As of June 18, 2024, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Team USA are all confirmed.

    The qualifiers for the Olympic field were finalized on June 17. The following are the potential rosters for each country. Follow along as countries announce their official rosters in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

    United States

    • Scottie Scheffler
    • Xander Schauffele
    • Wyndham Clark
    • Collin Morikawa


    Argentina

    • Emiliano Grillo
    • Alejandro Tosti

    Australia

    • Jason Day
    • Min Woo Lee

    Austria

    • Sepp Straka

    Belgium

    • Thomas Detry
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart

    Canada

    • Nick Taylor
    • Corey Conners


    Chile

    • Joaquin Niemann
    • Cristobal Del Solar

    China

    • Carl Yuan
    • Zecheng Dou

    Colombia

    • Camilo Villegas
    • Nico Echavarria

    Denmark

    • Nicolai Højgaard
    • Thorbjørn Olesen

    Spain

    • Jon Rahm
    • David Puig

    Finland

    • Sami Valimaki

    France

    • Matthieu Pavon
    • Victor Perez

    Great Britain

    • Tommy Fleetwood
    • Matthew Fitzpatrick

    Germany

    • Stephan Jaeger
    • Matti Schmid

    India

    • Shubhankar Sharma
    • Gaganjeet Bhullar

    Ireland

    • Rory McIlroy
    • Shane Lowry

    Italy

    • Matteo Manassero
    • Guido Migliozzi

    Japan

    • Hideki Matsuyama
    • Keita Nakajima

    South Korea

    • Tom Kim
    • Byeong Hun An

    Malaysia

    • Gavin Green

    Mexico

    • Carlos Ortiz
    • Abraham Ancer

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)


    Netherlands

    • Joost Luiten
    • Darius van Driel

    Norway

    • Viktor Hovland
    • Kris Ventura

    New Zealand

    • Ryan Fox
    • Daniel Hillier

    Paraguay

    • Fabrizio Zanotti

    Poland

    • Adrian Meronk

    Puerto Rico

    • Rafael Campos

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)


    South Africa

    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    • Erik van Rooyen

    Sweden

    • Ludvig Åberg
    • Alex Noren

    Thailand

    • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
    • Phachara Khongwatmai

    Chinese Taipei

    • Kevin Yu
    • C.T. Pan
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.