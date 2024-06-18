International Golf Federation announces 60 qualifiers for men's Olympic golf competition

The men’s qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced on June 17, 2022, and concluded following the U.S. Open on June 17, 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Official World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two men qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024: Matthieu Pavon (No. 12 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Victor Perez (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).