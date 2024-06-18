PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
International Golf Federation announces 60 qualifiers for men's Olympic golf competition

The 60 qualifiers for the men's Olympic Golf Competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are now available. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking published as qualification period concludes

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has concluded with Tuesday’s publication of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking.

    The men’s Olympic Golf Ranking features 60 qualifiers representing 32 different countries. With four qualifiers (Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa), the United States of America is the only country with more than two qualifiers for the 60-player field, which will compete at Le Golf National from Aug. 1-4.

    The men’s qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commenced on June 17, 2022, and concluded following the U.S. Open on June 17, 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Official World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two men qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024: Matthieu Pavon (No. 12 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Victor Perez (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).

    Men’s Olympic Golf QualificationBy Continent
    ContinentQualifiersCountries
    Africa21
    Asia137
    Aus. & Oceania42
    Europe2514
    North America83
    South America85
    Total6032

    This summer’s competition marks the fifth time golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the third time since 1904. Only four men have qualified for each of the last three Olympic golf competitions: Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Gavin Green of Malaysia, C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay.

    The women’s Olympic Golf Ranking will be finalized following the conclusion of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Once the women’s Olympic Golf Ranking is finalized, the International Golf Federation (IGF) will send confirmation of the men’s and women’s quota places to the National Olympic Committees. The NOCs will then confirm use of allocated quota places to the IGF by June 27 and the IGF, in turn, will reallocate all unused quota places before the Paris 2024 Sport Entries Deadline on July 8.

    The IGF will publish a finalized field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, July 2.

    The final qualifiers for the men's golf compeition at the 2024 Paris Olympics are now available. (Getty Images)

    Final Men’s Olympic Golf Ranking

    Click here to view the interactive, digital version of the final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking

    Olympic GolfRankingOfficial WorldGolf RankingNameNational Olympic Committee
    11Scottie SchefflerUnited States of America
    22Rory McIlroyIreland
    33Xander SchauffeleUnited States of America
    44Ludvig ÅbergSweden
    55Wyndham ClarkUnited States of America
    66Viktor HovlandNorway
    77Collin MorikawaUnited States of America
    89Jon RahmSpain
    912Hideki MatsuyamaJapan
    1013Tommy FleetwoodGreat Britain
    1118Matthew FitzpatrickGreat Britain
    1220Matthieu PavonFrance
    1321Sepp StrakaAustria
    1424Jason DayAustralia
    1526Tom KimRepublic of Korea
    1627Byeong Hun AnRepublic of Korea
    1733Shane LowryIreland
    1835Nick TaylorCanada
    1936Min Woo LeeAustralia
    2037Corey ConnersCanada
    2140Christiaan BezuidenhoutSouth Africa
    2242Stephan JaegerGermany
    2344Nicolai HøjgaardDenmark
    2448Thomas DetryBelgium
    2552Emiliano GrilloArgentina
    2655Alex NorenSweden
    2759Ryan FoxNew Zealand
    2867Erik van RooyenSouth Africa
    2973Adrian MeronkPoland
    3078Victor PerezFrance
    3183Keita NakajimaJapan
    3285Thorbjørn OlesenDenmark
    3398Alejandro TostiArgentina
    3499Joaquin NiemannChile
    35100Sami ValimakiFinland
    36108Kevin YuChinese Taipei
    37113David PuigSpain
    38134Matti SchmidGermany
    39140C.T. PanChinese Taipei
    40147Joost LuitenNetherlands
    41155Carl YuanChina
    42177Camilo VillegasColombia
    43180Matteo ManasseroItaly
    44187Adrien Dumont de ChassartBelgium
    45190Daniel HillierNew Zealand
    46195Cristobal Del SolarChile
    47198Guido MigliozziItaly
    48219Shubhankar SharmaIndia
    49221Rafael CamposPuerto Rico
    50237Darius Van DrielNetherlands
    51240Carlos OrtizMexico
    52242Kiradech AphibarnratThailand
    53257Gavin GreenMalaysia
    54261Gaganjeet BhullarIndia
    55269Nico EchavarriaColombia
    56281Kris VenturaNorway
    57287Phachara KhongwatmaiThailand
    58312Abraham AncerMexico
    59338Zecheng DouChina
    60343Fabrizio ZanottiParaguay
