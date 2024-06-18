Rankings update: Corey Conners, David Puig successfully qualify for Olympics at deadline
2 Min Read
Fabrizio Zanotti one of four players to qualify for three straight Olympic Games
Written by Preston Smith @WebDotComTour
After a two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the upcoming Paris Olympics, 60 qualifiers representing 32 countries were set on Tuesday, setting the stage for the fifth playing of men’s golf at the Olympics and third instance since 1904.
With the U.S. Open serving as the last major event prior to the qualification cutoff, several players made a final push to secure their spot in Paris. In perhaps the tightest race of the qualification period, Canadian Corey Conners leapfrogged countryman Adam Hadwin with a last-minute top-10 finish at Pinehurst No. 2. The finish was just enough to dramatically advance from No. 46 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to No. 37, edging Hadwin (No. 38). The Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) is based on the OWGR and used to determine the 60 qualifiers for the men’s competition.
“Yeah, I guess we'll have to wait and see,” said Conners after his final round when his final ranking was still hanging in the balance. “It would be quite a thrill to get back to the Olympics. Very much would love to be on that team.”
David Puig, a 22-year-old Spaniard, is set to join Jon Rahm in representing Spain after a late push. Puig entered U.S. Open week No. 117 in the OWGR, just behind fellow Spaniard Jorge Campillo (No. 116). With Campillo not in the field in Pinehurst, Puig’s Olympic hopes seemed to hinge on a made cut. After an opening-round 76 found him outside the cutline, Puig carded a 68 in tough U.S. Open conditions to make the cut and earn a spot inside the OGR.
Elsewhere, Collin Morikawa held on to the fourth American spot after a top-15 finish in Pinehurst. The top 60 in the OGR consists of up to four participants per country within the top 15 of the ranking and up to two participants per country overall within the top 60. The United States will finish as the only country with more than two representatives.
Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti held on to the 60th spot in the OGR and will join New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan as one of four players to qualify for each of the last three Olympic men’s golf competitions.
The IGF will publish a finalized field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, July 2.