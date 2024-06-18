Rankings update: Corey Conners, David Puig successfully qualify for Olympics at deadline

With the U.S. Open serving as the last major event prior to the qualification cutoff, several players made a final push to secure their spot in Paris. In perhaps the tightest race of the qualification period, Canadian Corey Conners leapfrogged countryman Adam Hadwin with a last-minute top-10 finish at Pinehurst No. 2. The finish was just enough to dramatically advance from No. 46 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to No. 37, edging Hadwin (No. 38). The Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) is based on the OWGR and used to determine the 60 qualifiers for the men’s competition.