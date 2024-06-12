Rankings update: Adam Hadwin overtakes Corey Conners for Olympic positioning with one week remaining
2 Min Read
Written by Preston Smith @WebDotComTour
Of all the players competing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last week, no one helped their case to make the 2024 Paris Olympics more than Canada’s Adam Hadwin. Hadwin, who has been locked in a tight race with Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes to secure the second Canadian spot at the Olympics, finished third at the Memorial to skyrocket into the top 40 of the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR).
The field for this year’s men’s Olympic competition will be finalized on Monday, June 17, following the conclusion of the U.S. Open. The top 60 in the OGR will consist of up to four participants per country within the top 15 of the ranking and up to two participants per country overall within the top 60.
Hadwin is looking to represent Canada at the Olympics for the first time after countrymen David Hearn and Graham DeLaet represented Canada at the 2016 Olympics and the same distinction was earned by Conners and Hughes in 2021. Hadwin and other Canadians vying for the second position will likely join Nick Taylor later this summer in Paris.
Elsewhere in the men’s OGR, Jorge Campillo overtook David Puig to claim the second position allocated to Spain alongside Jon Rahm. However, with Puig in the U.S. Open this week, he’ll have one last chance to surpass Campillo and reclaim the second position. Campillo currently stands at No. 116 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which the OGR draws upon, just one position ahead of Puig (No. 117).
Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti re-entered the OGR at the coveted last spot (No. 60) and will look to hold on to that position for one more week. He is the only player in the projected field set to represent Paraguay and the seventh overall from South America (joining Argentinians Emiliano Grillo and Alejandro Tosti, Chileans Joaquin Niemann and Cristobal del Solar and Colombians Camilo Villegas and Nico Echavarria).
With one week and one major championship remaining before the qualification deadline, several players will look to make one final push to represent their nation later this summer in Paris.