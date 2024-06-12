Rankings update: Adam Hadwin overtakes Corey Conners for Olympic positioning with one week remaining

Of all the players competing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last week, no one helped their case to make the 2024 Paris Olympics more than Canada’s Adam Hadwin. Hadwin, who has been locked in a tight race with Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes to secure the second Canadian spot at the Olympics, finished third at the Memorial to skyrocket into the top 40 of the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR).