Q&A with Peyton Manning: Super Bowl champ talks Paris, Opening Ceremony duties and why being an Olympian is tougher than being an NFL player

Manning: I'm just doing the ceremony. I’ve got to get over there a few days before and do some rehearsals or whatnot. Obviously, there's no real film to study, if you will, because there's nothing like what Paris is doing. Paris is just doing it so differently as opposed to just the sort of ceremonial lap around the track. (There will be athletes from) 206 countries and all coming by boat down the River Seine with hundreds of thousands of people on the sides. There's no real script to study. I think the best advice I've gotten is just sort of observe and take it in and don't feel like you have to talk a lot. I'm like, “That sounds like great advice to me.” I get to watch, and I get to get a trip to Paris out of it. So yeah, I'm really excited. I've really enjoyed talking to these athletes.