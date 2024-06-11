Final countdown: Canada’s Olympic horserace among top storylines to follow at Pinehurst

The race for Canada’s two spots has come to the wire. Nick Taylor has long held onto one of the spots and sits No. 32 in the world. Adam Hadwin made a hearty leap by finishing solo third last week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and is now No. 35 in the world – holding onto the second spot. But Corey Conners (No. 46), Taylor Pendrith (No. 65), Mackenzie Hughes (No. 66) and even Adam Svensson (No. 89) could make things interesting with another big finish at the U.S. Open.