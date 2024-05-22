Olympic rankings update: Gold medalist Xander Schauffele bolsters Team USA with PGA Championship win, while Corey Conners re-enters conversation

After moving into the top 10 in the Rolex Rankings for the first time in her career following her successful title defense at the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Hannah Green has climbed to fifth in the world and is now the highest-ranked Australian in the Olympic Golf Ranking. She sits four spots ahead of Minjee Lee in the top 15 and barring a dramatic downturn from the 27-year-old, the five-time LPGA Tour winner should be making her second Olympic appearance in Paris in a few months’ time.