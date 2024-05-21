Justin Suh betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five tournaments, Suh has an average finish of 42nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.

Suh has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.