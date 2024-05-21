PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Justin Suh will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he placed 50th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 5-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Suh has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 16th.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Suh's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20231668-70-66-74-2

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Suh has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -0.312 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season, which ranks 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 179th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.883, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.19%.
    • On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75299.9304.3
    Greens in Regulation %14263.19%60.71%
    Putts Per Round9728.8428.9
    Par Breakers10025.00%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance17618.92%17.06%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Suh, who has 61 points, currently sits 175th in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.514. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.043-0.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.883-0.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.517-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7551.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.687-0.312

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.