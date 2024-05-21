Justin Suh betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Justin Suh will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he placed 50th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 5-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Suh has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 16th.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Suh's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Suh has an average of 1.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -0.312 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.043 this season, which ranks 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 179th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.883, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.19%.
- On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.755 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|299.9
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.19%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.84
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|100
|25.00%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|18.92%
|17.06%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Suh, who has 61 points, currently sits 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.514. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.043
|-0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.883
|-0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.517
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.755
|1.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.687
|-0.312
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.