1H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Garrick Higgo struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over Higgo's last two visits to the the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Higgo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC73-75+8
    5/26/2022MC73-73+6

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Higgo has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.334.
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 28.23% of the time (26th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26307.4306.4
    Greens in Regulation %12164.71%55.56%
    Putts Per Round7028.6227.7
    Par Breakers2628.23%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.22%17.06%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
    • As of now, Higgo has collected 172 points, which ranks him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.120-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.334-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.1040.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2070.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.351-1.065

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
