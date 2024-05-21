Garrick Higgo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Higgo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).