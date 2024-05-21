Garrick Higgo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Garrick Higgo struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over Higgo's last two visits to the the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Higgo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|5/26/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Higgo has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 this season, which ranks 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.334.
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 28.23% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.4
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.71%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.62
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|26
|28.23%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.22%
|17.06%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
- As of now, Higgo has collected 172 points, which ranks him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.757 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.120
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.334
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.104
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.207
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.351
|-1.065
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.