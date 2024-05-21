Dylan Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 16th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Wu has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 2.038 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 146th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a 0.442 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 104th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|290.8
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.22%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.88
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|46
|27.08%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.56%
|14.44%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
- With 230 points, Wu currently sits 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 2.184 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.814), which ranked 18th in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.312
|-2.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.442
|2.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.151
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.131
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.413
|2.038
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
