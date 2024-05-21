PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 16th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Wu has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC72-73+5

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 289.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 2.038 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312, which ranks 150th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 146th, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a 0.442 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 104th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146290.8289.9
    Greens in Regulation %5867.22%65.56%
    Putts Per Round10428.8828.3
    Par Breakers4627.08%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.56%14.44%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
    • With 230 points, Wu currently sits 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 2.184 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.814), which ranked 18th in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.312-2.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4422.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1510.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1310.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4132.038

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

