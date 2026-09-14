The Five: Storylines to follow as FedExCup Fall begins at Biltmore Championship Asheville
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First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship
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We’ve reached the FedExCup Fall, otherwise known as status and eligibility season.
Across the next 10 weeks, the final eight events on the PGA Tour calendar will determine who remains a Tour member in 2027, who is relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour and who may drop off the pro golfing ecosystem entirely.
It’s the time of year when nerves begin to heighten, and the trajectories of careers are shaped, for better and worse. That begins this week with the Biltmore Championship Asheville, one of two new events on the Tour’s fall calendar. The Austin Championship will debut in November.
So what do you need to know as the FedExCup Fall begins? Here are five storylines to follow.
Who will keep their card?
The throughline of the fall season is the top-100 bubble. That’s the cutoff for full status in 2027. Finish inside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings after the RSM Classic in November, and you have a job next year. Finish outside, and you’re relegated to partial status or a potential demotion.
As things stand, several notable names find themselves perilously placed on the bubble. Here’s a look:
- 96. Ben Kohles
- 97. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 98. Tony Finau (exempt through 2027)
- 99. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 100. Billy Horschel
- --
- 101. Lucas Glover
- 102. Taylor Moore
- 103. Max Greyserman
- 104. Kristoffer Ventura
- 105. A.J. Ewart
Could Horschel lose status for the first time since he reached the Tour full-time? What about Glover? Other notable names outside the top 100 include Rasmus Højgaard (107th), Joel Dahmen (121st), Chris Kirk (128th) and Luke Clanton (147th). Plenty of movement is possible across the final eight events of the season. It only takes one good week to turn a season around. Who will do it this year?
Who will qualify for Signature Events?
Even if you’re comfortably inside the top 100, the incentive to improve positioning is still there. Signature Events exemptions are up for grabs this fall. While the top 50 in the FedExCup locked in their exemptions to the full slate of 2027 Signature Events, there are still 10 spots open for the first two premier events of the season – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
How do you earn one of those 10 spots? Finish between Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup standings, otherwise known as the Aon Next 10. Here’s how that bubble looks entering the fall.
- 56. Harry Hall
- 57. Sam Stevens
- 58. Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 59. Corey Conners
- 60. Daniel Berger
- --
- 61. Michael Kim
- 62. Shane Lowry
- 63. Nick Taylor
- 64. Patrick Rodgers
- 65. Brian Harman
Other notable names outside the top 60 include Jackson Koivun (67th) and Keegan Bradley (74th).
Who will join the Tour from Europe?
There are three primary ways to earn a PGA Tour card. Finishing top 100 in the prior season’s FedExCup is the first option. Another is earning your way via the DP World Tour. Ten players from the European circuit will earn dual membership on both Tours at season’s end via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings.
The top-10 finishers in the Race to Dubai standings, who are eligible and not otherwise exempt, will earn a 2027 PGA Tour card. The current top 10 are:
The pathway has proven particularly prominent since its inception. Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Højgaard and Kristoffer Reitan are among the players who found success on the PGA Tour after successful stints in Europe.
Who will break through from Korn Ferry Tour?
The third and final primary way to earn a PGA Tour card is to get promoted via the Korn Ferry Tour. The top-20 finishers on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn a PGA Tour card.
Five players have already been declared TourBound – Ross Steelman, Doc Redman, Ian Holt, Alistair Docherty and Alvaro Ortiz – but the other 15 spots are still to be decided. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals began last week, with three events remaining. Here’s how the back end of the top 20 looks right now:
- 16. Davis Shore
- 17. Ben Kohles
- 18. Yuta Sugiura
- 19. Cole Hammer
- 20. Ian Gilligan
- --
- 21. Davis Lamb
- 22. Caleb VanArragon
- 23. John Pak
- 24. Austin Hitt
- 25. Robby Shelton
Can any promising young players turn it around?
Could the fall, preceded by more than a month’s break, bring opportunity to some of the sport’s once most promising players?
More than a few young players have struggled to live up to their potential this season, and all will be required to make up ground if they hope to stick on the PGA Tour for another year.
- Luke Clanton (147th): One of the most hyped Tour newcomers when he debuted last summer, he has failed to live up to the form he held when he earned his Tour card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. In his first full season, he ranks 147th in the standings.
- Neal Shipley (189th): A popular figure in golf before he ever reached the Tour, Shipley has struggled to acclimate to the highest level of the pros. He has made only eight of 20 cuts and has finished no better than tied for 38th.
- Gordon Sargent (134th): Another PGA Tour University Accelerated grad, Sargent has burned bright with two top 10s, including a runner-up in July at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Yet he has made only four other cuts. Consistency would be helpful, but he’s also going to need another peak week to climb out of the hole he is in.
- Karl Vilips (129th): His winner's exemption from the 2025 Puerto Rico Open extends through next season, but it would still be nice to see him build momentum for what will be a critical 2027. Vilips hasn’t finished in the top 25 of a tournament since May.
- Nick Dunlap (167th): The most decorated of the bunch, the two-time Tour winner also has another year of exemptions. That lowers the stakes, but doesn’t make his form any less troubling. It’s now multiple years of poor play and Dunlap could really use some solid finishes to get his career back on track.