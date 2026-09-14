The Five: Storylines to follow as FedExCup Fall begins at Biltmore Championship Asheville

Even if you’re comfortably inside the top 100, the incentive to improve positioning is still there. Signature Events exemptions are up for grabs this fall. While the top 50 in the FedExCup locked in their exemptions to the full slate of 2027 Signature Events, there are still 10 spots open for the first two premier events of the season – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.