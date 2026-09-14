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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Adrien Dumont de Chassart drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Dumont de Chassart heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. The $5 million purse tournament features a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was a T31 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished seven-under.
  • He has an average of -0.883 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.402-0.883
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.002-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3870.510
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2050.357
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.192-0.070

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.402 (134th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Dumont de Chassart excelled around the green with a 0.387 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27.
  • Dumont de Chassart ranked 124th with 248 FedExCup Regular Season points and 75th with a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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