Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Dumont de Chassart heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. The $5 million purse tournament features a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was a T31 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished seven-under.
- He has an average of -0.883 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.402
|-0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.002
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.387
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.205
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.192
|-0.070
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.402 (134th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.002 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Dumont de Chassart excelled around the green with a 0.387 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27.
- Dumont de Chassart ranked 124th with 248 FedExCup Regular Season points and 75th with a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.