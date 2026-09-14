Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last ten appearances was a T31 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished seven-under.

He has an average of -0.883 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.