The Five: Status of 'Team Kim' among five burning questions as Presidents Cup nears

It all adds up to an uncertain picture, one ripe for intrigue during the final stretch of the season. Does the International Team prioritize youth? Do they go with the hottest hands? Do they rely on experience? Do they try to take multiple players from the same country to help camaraderie? Does Geoff Ogilvy, having led the redesign of Medinah No. 3, have any inside secrets about the type of player that will suit the test the best?