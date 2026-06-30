The Five: Who will pounce on opportunity at John Deere Classic?

Nobody in the field is playing better. He heartbreakingly lost the Charles Schwab Challenge to Russell Henley after leading much of the day, then quickly put that disappointment behind him with a top-10 finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He didn’t qualify for the U.S. Open but returned swiftly at the Travelers and led after the first round. He was unable to maintain that pace through the weekend, particularly on Sunday with a 73, but that’s now three consecutive tournaments in which Cole has put himself in the mix for a title.