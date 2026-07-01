‘Probably better than me’: How rookie Jackson Koivun has already wowed PGA TOUR winners

Koivun returned to Auburn for his junior year and dominated. He won six times over his final 10 starts and set the Auburn wins record with 11, five more than any other player. He tied for the most wins in SEC history and ranks seventh in wins all-time at the Division I level. His season scoring average of 68.20 broke Morikawa's NCAA record for single-season stroke average by more than four-tenths of a stroke. Koivun also broke the NCAA record for career stroke average at 68.89. He rode that momentum straight into the 2026 U.S. Open, where he made the cut for the first time in a major championship and finished 23rd.