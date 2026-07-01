‘Probably better than me’: How rookie Jackson Koivun has already wowed PGA TOUR winners
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Jackson Koivun discusses why it's time to turn pro
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Jackson Koivun looked around the Silverado Resort range and saw all the players he still looks up to. Only 21 years old, Koivun’s idols are his new peers.
Scottie Scheffler hit balls near one end, while Justin Thomas did the same on the other. Collin Morikawa practiced in the short-game area. Keegan Bradley roamed around, monitoring it all. The 2025 Procore Championship was part PGA TOUR event, part Ryder Cup prep for some of the world's top players.
For Koivun, it was a litmus test.
Ten of the U.S. Ryder Cup players were in the field before heading to Bethpage Black. Koivun was playing in his ninth TOUR event as an amateur, still a junior at Auburn. He would spend Ryder Cup week watching from his couch, but this week he was determined to beat his idols. Most of them, anyway. He voiced a goal to his short-game coach, Josh Gregory. He wanted to finish better than eight of the 10 Ryder Cuppers.
Koivun finished fourth that week and played in Sunday’s final pairing alongside Ben Griffin, the biggest stage of his young career. Scheffler won the event with a final-round 67. Griffin shot 70. Koivun shot 71. Only two Ryder Cuppers ahead of him. The rest were in his rearview mirror.
“That’s his mentality,” said Gregory. “Some people might think that is arrogant, but it’s not. It’s just facts. That’s what he wants to do, and he’s not afraid to say it.”
That mentality has propelled him to a level of hype not often seen – the world’s top amateur, considered one of the best amateurs of this generation. Now, there is no longer an “(a)” next to his name. After deferring his TOUR membership for a year to play his junior season at Auburn, Koivun’s professional journey begins at the John Deere Classic.
Jackson Koivun is ready for the PGA TOUR
The bona fides are remarkable. He swept the three National Player of the Year awards (Ben Hogan Award, Jack Nicklaus Award, Fred Haskins Award) in both 2024 and 2026, was a three-time SEC Player of the Year (2024, 2025, 2026), and broke school records for career wins (11), career scoring average (68.89), and single-season scoring average (68.20 as a junior).
His 2024 freshman year is considered one of the best seasons ever by a freshman golfer. He won the SEC Championship, finished runner-up at the NCAA Championship, placed in the top six in 12 of 13 starts and went 6-0 in match play to lead Auburn to team titles at the SEC and NCAA Championships.
“Probably the best I’ve coached in 25 years and the best I’ve seen in 25 years of coaching as well,” Auburn coach Nick Clinard said.
The praise is bountiful wherever you go looking. Koivun is close with six-time TOUR winner Russell Henley, who lives in Columbus, Georgia, about 30 miles from Auburn. They are frequent practice partners and fast friends, with similar demeanors despite the 16-year age gap.
“I don’t think he has a lot to learn. That kid is good,” Henley said. “I always tell him, ‘Just let me know when you turn pro so I can retire.’”
Thomas played two practice rounds with Koivun at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. That was all he needed to see.
“I remember leaving like ‘This kid is really, really good,’” Thomas said.
Griffin battled with Koivun that final round at the Procore. He looked like a finished product then.
“He handled himself like anyone that’s been on TOUR for several years who has TOUR wins, I’d say. He’s one of the most confident golfers in the world, whether it’s amateur or professional, and one of the most talented,” Griffin said.
Koivun’s game looks ready-made for TOUR life. The results paint that picture clearly. Koivun carded four consecutive top-12 finishes through last summer and fall. That began at the John Deere, aided by a second-round 64 that vaulted him up the leaderboard. He finished 11th at TPC Deere Run, T6 at the ISCO Championship, T5 at the Wyndham Championship and T4 at the Procore. He shot in the 60s in 13 of 14 rounds during that stretch.
Koivun returned to Auburn for his junior year and dominated. He won six times over his final 10 starts and set the Auburn wins record with 11, five more than any other player. He tied for the most wins in SEC history and ranks seventh in wins all-time at the Division I level. His season scoring average of 68.20 broke Morikawa's NCAA record for single-season stroke average by more than four-tenths of a stroke. Koivun also broke the NCAA record for career stroke average at 68.89. He rode that momentum straight into the 2026 U.S. Open, where he made the cut for the first time in a major championship and finished 23rd.
Now that Koivun is here, do his fellow TOUR pros have any advice? Nothing that they are willing to give out.
“There’s not anything I can say that’s going to help a kid that’s probably better than me,” Griffin said, laughing.
Sean Martin contributed to this report.