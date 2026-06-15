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46M AGO

John Parry betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry will compete at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 in the 2026 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Parry at the U.S. Open.

At the U.S. Open

  • This is Parry's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.750
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.200
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Parry has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.126-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3600.615
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0640.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.329-1.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.031-0.673

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.360 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
  • Parry has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 96th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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