John Parry betting profile: U.S. Open
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry will compete at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21 in the 2026 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.688
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.126
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.360
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.064
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.329
|-1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.031
|-0.673
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.360 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
- Parry has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 96th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.