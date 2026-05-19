The Five: What notable questions linger after PGA Championship?

Like Rai, Åberg was two shots back of Alex Smalley as the day began. Åberg held larger external expectations and a stark advantage in experience. While both were searching for major No. 1, Åberg has followed the timeline we often see from young players. He found himself in the mix at the Masters in back-to-back years, acquiring the necessary scar tissue and putting himself on the periphery of contention. He had chances to win both times, though he wasn’t expected to pull it off in either case, battling Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in full flight. Then came THE PLAYERS Championship. Åberg held the lead on the back nine. His breakthrough was on the doorstep. Then he faltered, making several execution and strategic errors that lost him the tournament. Then the rumblings began. Was he developing scar tissue? Does he have issues closing tournaments?