Expert Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Blades Brown, Top 20 finish and ties (+220): This will be a particularly specific incentive for Brown as he looks to lock down Special Temporary Membership on TOUR.
- American winner – No (+220): Fading a lot of Americans at the top of the board, but there’s safety in numbers with the field composition on the winner hailing from outside the U.S.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Brooks Koepka, Top 20 (+122): I was trying to find a solid plus-money bet, and this is where I landed. Koepka has been so good tee-to-green that even a below-average putter this week should land him inside the Top 20.
- Jordan Spieth, End of Round 1 Top 10 (+355): I think Spieth will be his strongest at the start of the tournament. From there, things could go anywhere.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Blades Brown, Top 20 and ties (+220): The wunderkind needs a solo-21st or better to secure Special Temporary Membership. His form on the Korn Ferry Tour will transition nicely this week.
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top Japanese (-106): Tough odds here, but believe in Hisatsune’s consistency over Keita Nakajima, Takumi Kanaya and Kensei Hirata.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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