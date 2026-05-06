The Five: Which players must improve midway through season?

Then there’s the PGA Championship, which Finau is in line to miss for the first time in his TOUR career, unless he can turn it around at Quail Hollow Club. Finau is in the field at the Truist Championship thanks to a sponsor exemption and he will need to parlay that extra opportunity into a top finish to play the second major of the year. Traditionally, the PGA of America extends invitations to those inside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Finau ranks 117th. Finau is also not exempt from the U.S. Open or The Open Championship, which have even stricter qualification requirements.