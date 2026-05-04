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16M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tony Finau of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau finished tied for 15th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Truist Championship.

    Finau's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1565-70-67-70-8
    2024T5272-73-73-74+8
    2023T2371-69-70-69-5
    2022T4169-69-74-73+5
    2021MC73-73+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7069-75-75-77+86.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-69-68-69-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1864-72-70-66-1665.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1172-67-71-66-1258.714

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.549 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.463-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.196-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3310.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting82-0.016-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.343-0.466

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.463 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.196 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 60.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Finau delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 229 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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