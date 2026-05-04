Tony Finau betting profile: Truist Championship
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Tony Finau of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Tony Finau finished tied for 15th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.
Finau's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|2024
|T52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|2023
|T23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|2022
|T41
|69-69-74-73
|+5
|2021
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.549 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.463
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.196
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.331
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|-0.016
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.343
|-0.466
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.463 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.196 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 60.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Finau delivered a 0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Finau has earned 229 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.