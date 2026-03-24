The Five: Players hunting for a Masters berth in Houston

In college basketball parlance, Pierceson Coody is known as the bubble boy – though he has no committee to plead his case to, he just needs to play well this week. That’s plenty doable for Coody, who began the year well outside consideration for any majors other than the PGA Championship. That shifted quickly when he notched back-to-back top-20 finishes in Hawaii and Palm Springs, then put together the best result of his season: a tied runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. His big week in San Diego vaulted him from 86th to 47th in the OWGR. He added another top-10 finish the next week in Phoenix to get to 44th in the rankings and remained inside the top 50 until THE PLAYERS Championship, where he missed his second straight cut.