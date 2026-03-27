Pierceson Coody withdraws from Texas Children's Houston Open with back injury, likely ending late bid for Masters invite
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody chips in for birdie on No. 6 at Texas Children’s
Written by Staff
Pierceson Coody withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open Friday morning, citing a back injury and likely ending his bid to snag a late invite to the Masters.
With the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week earning a trip down Magnolia Lane, Coody entered the week ranked No. 51 and firmly on the bubble. He was T76 and seven shots off the lead after an even-par 70 in the opening round but withdrew prior to his second-round tee time.
After starting the year ranked No. 96 in the world, Coody steadily moved up the rankings with five top-20 finishes highlighted by a runner-up result at the Farmers Insurance Open. As the grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, he was looking to become the first grandson of a Masters champion to play in the tournament himself.
While there exists an extreme scenario for him to still move up to No. 50 in the rankings despite the early exit, those chances seem more unlikely with world No. 50 Sam Stevens and No. 52 Adam Scott both opening with solid rounds of 3-under 67 in Houston.
Should Coody remain outside the top 50 in the world after this week, his last opportunity to qualify for the Masters would be to win next week’s Valero Texas Open.