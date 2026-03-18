The Five: Biggest surprises of 2026 season

Bridgeman won The Genesis Invitational last month, boatracing the field over the first 54 holes before steering it in on Sunday to win one of the TOUR’s most prestigious events at one of its most famous courses, The Riviera Country Club. But arguably more surprising is the immensely high floor he’s displayed this season. He finished fifth last week at THE PLAYERS, has two other top 10s this season and hasn’t finished outside the top 20 in any start thus far. That’s the real sign of progression. He’s gone from a largely unknown commodity to a player that would surprise very few if he contended in majors this year, won again and made the U.S. Presidents Cup team this fall. Even Bridgeman’s most optimistic backers would have done backflips to be at this point in mid-March.