The Five: Biggest surprises of 2026 season
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The Five: Biggest surprises of 2026 PGA TOUR season so far
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Now 10 events into the PGA TOUR season, the sample size is large enough to take a holistic view of what’s happened thus far and assess. It’s easy to fake it for a week or two, but to sustain solid play through THE PLAYERS Championship is a feat worth recognizing. So before we hit the next stage of the calendar – major championship season – let’s look at who has surprised us and surpassed expectations.
Jacob Bridgeman
There’s no place else to start other than the current No. 1 in the FedExCup: Jacob Bridgeman. Bridgeman hasn’t come out of nowhere; he reached the TOUR Championship last year, but his progression from a fringe top-30 player to a bona fide top-10 player through the start of this season wasn't on many people’s minds to begin the year. It is now.
Bridgeman won The Genesis Invitational last month, boatracing the field over the first 54 holes before steering it in on Sunday to win one of the TOUR’s most prestigious events at one of its most famous courses, The Riviera Country Club. But arguably more surprising is the immensely high floor he’s displayed this season. He finished fifth last week at THE PLAYERS, has two other top 10s this season and hasn’t finished outside the top 20 in any start thus far. That’s the real sign of progression. He’s gone from a largely unknown commodity to a player that would surprise very few if he contended in majors this year, won again and made the U.S. Presidents Cup team this fall. Even Bridgeman’s most optimistic backers would have done backflips to be at this point in mid-March.
Jacob Bridgeman hits 118-yard approach to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 18 at THE PLAYERS
Jake Knapp
Forgive this very leading question, but do you know who leads the PGA TOUR in scoring average this season? It’s not Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy or Jacob Bridgeman or Cameron Young. It’s Jake Knapp.
It’s a remarkable start to the year for the 31-year-old, who seemingly had leveled out as a solid but not great TOUR player. He won two years ago in Mexico and has since carved out a consistent presence, but taking the jump to a top-20 player is notable for the American. That’s what he’s done this year, moving from outside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 42 and climbing. Knapp missed last week’s cut at THE PLAYERS, but has otherwise finished no worse than 11th in five starts. That’s about as good as you can ask for without winning – and his TOUR-best scoring average is evidence of it.
Ryo Hisatsune
Ryo Hisatsune has been one of the early-season ironmen on TOUR. He’s missed all but one week this season and has taken full advantage of the heavy schedule, rising to 21st in the FedExCup.
Still only 23 years old, Hisatsune is younger than any rookie this season – a reminder of how young he joined the TOUR and the possible progression still ahead of him. After maintaining his card for two years, Hisatsune appears primed to elevate a few tiers and push for regular exemptions in the Signature Events, nab his first win and play his way onto the Presidents Cup International Team.
Hisatsune has four top-15 finishes this season, including a runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open. He’s done it sustainably, inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. His issues have largely come on the greens, which is known to be the most volatile part of the sport. If that improves, Hisatsune could rise even higher in the FedExCup and become one of the breakout players of the 2026 season.
Ryo Hisatsune hits 100-yard approach to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at THE PLAYERS
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Sudarshan Yellamaraju hasn’t displayed the same consistency as those listed above him, but his tied-for-fifth finish at THE PLAYERS last week did a ton to separate him from the rest of this rookie class.
Yellamaraju more than doubled his career earnings via his finish, nabbing a $925,000 check for his performance at TPC Sawgrass. He’s also up to 30th in the FedExCup, meaning he would get the last TOUR Championship spot if the season ended this week. It wasn’t just a one-week blip, though. Yellamaraju also finished top 20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Canadian was not considered one of the top players from last year’s Korn Ferry Tour class, but he’s played better than the other 19 graduates. He’s also the youngest of any of the rookies, at 24 years old.
Adam Scott
Coming off a down year in 2025, it was an open question of whether Adam Scott could return to the level of player we’ve seen from the last decade. The first 10 events have been a good indicator that he’s still got that game in him. Scott finished fourth at The Genesis last month and 11th at Bay Hill. Those are his best results, though he’s made the cut in all six of his starts.
The 45-year-old has been a relied-upon leader for the International Team at the Presidents Cup for two decades. If he’s playing well at all, he’s expected to be there again, but it’s a boon for the captain, Geoff Ogilvy, if he’s consistently playing like a top-30 player in the world. That was far from a guarantee, and it’s still unknown if he can maintain this form for the rest of the year. He’s off to a good start, currently 23rd in the FedExCup.
Adam Scott sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS