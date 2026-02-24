The Five: Which rookies are making best early impressions?

Parry has made his last nine cuts worldwide, the last four of which have come on the PGA TOUR. None of the results have been outstanding – a T19 at the Sony Open in Hawaii is his best – but it’s been enough to get inside the top 70 of the FedExCup. Continuing to stack solid results will be the name of the game as Parry continues to acclimate and tries to keep his card. He knows more than most how difficult it can be. The journeyman first reached the DP World Tour in 2010 and found quick success, winning in his debut season and adding three other top 10s. Yet that success proved fleeting. He would amass only nine top 10s in his next seven seasons and lost his card outright after a dreadful 2017. A poor 2018 on the HotelPlanner Tour knocked him even further down the professional golf totem pole, and it wasn’t for another five years until Parry found himself back on the DP World Tour.