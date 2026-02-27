PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico

Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season heads to Grand Reserve Golf Club for the Puerto Rico Open.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field below:

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Brennan, Michael
    Campos, Rafael
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Garnett, Brice
    Kizzire, Patton
    Malnati, Peter
    Mouw, William
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Riley, Davis
    Schenk, Adam
    Thompson, Davis

    Past champion of Puerto Rico Open

    Brehm, Ryan

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list

    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsors exemptions – unrestricted

    Akina, Kihei
    Bertagnole, Carson
    Biondi, Fred
    Brown, Blades
    Daly II, John
    Jakubcik, Filip
    Russell, Miles
    Sienkiewicz, Chase
    van Wyk, Kieron
    Zhou, Yanhan

    Designated sponsor exemption

    Chacarra, Eugenio
    Nido, Chris
    Pena, Evan
    Simoni, Reinaldo

    PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year

    Kartrude, Michael

    Leading players on DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)

    Saddier, Adrien
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list

    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Castillo, Ricky
    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major medical extension

    Todd, Brendon
    Wise, Aaron
    Hoffman, Charley
    Willett, Danny
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy
    Lindheim, Nicholas
    Waring, Paul

    Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Svensson, Jesper
    Ghim, Doug
    Putnam, Andrew
    Ventura, Kris
    Power, Seamus
    Lower, Justin
    Moore, Taylor
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam
    Suber, Jackson
    Griffin, Lanto

    Nos. 126–150 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Snedeker, Brandt
    Capan III, Frankie
    Young, Carson
    Kim, Chan
    Springer, Hayden
    Higgs, Harry
    Norlander, Henrik
    Paul, Jeremy
    Sigg, Greyson
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Hadwin, Adam
    Silverman, Ben
    Goodwin, Noah
    Peterson, Paul
    Blair, Zac
    Kohles, Ben
    Champ, Cameron
    Skinns, David
    Mullinax, Trey

    Past champions and veteran members beyond No. 150 on the prior season FedExCup Fall points list

    Villegas, Camilo
    List, Luke
    Hardy, Nick

