Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open
3 Min Read
Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season heads to Grand Reserve Golf Club for the Puerto Rico Open.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campos, Rafael
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Garnett, Brice
Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Riley, Davis
Schenk, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Past champion of Puerto Rico Open
Brehm, Ryan
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Højgaard, Rasmus
Højgaard, Nicolai
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsors exemptions – unrestricted
Akina, Kihei
Bertagnole, Carson
Biondi, Fred
Brown, Blades
Daly II, John
Jakubcik, Filip
Russell, Miles
Sienkiewicz, Chase
van Wyk, Kieron
Zhou, Yanhan
Designated sponsor exemption
Chacarra, Eugenio
Nido, Chris
Pena, Evan
Simoni, Reinaldo
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
Kartrude, Michael
Leading players on DP World Tour (not otherwise exempt)
Saddier, Adrien
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 prior season Korn Ferry Tour points list
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Nos. 101–110 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Castillo, Ricky
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Todd, Brendon
Wise, Aaron
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Lindheim, Nicholas
Waring, Paul
Nos. 111–125 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Svensson, Jesper
Ghim, Doug
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Power, Seamus
Lower, Justin
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Suber, Jackson
Griffin, Lanto
Nos. 126–150 on prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Snedeker, Brandt
Capan III, Frankie
Young, Carson
Kim, Chan
Springer, Hayden
Higgs, Harry
Norlander, Henrik
Paul, Jeremy
Sigg, Greyson
Montgomery, Taylor
Hadwin, Adam
Silverman, Ben
Goodwin, Noah
Peterson, Paul
Blair, Zac
Kohles, Ben
Champ, Cameron
Skinns, David
Mullinax, Trey
Past champions and veteran members beyond No. 150 on the prior season FedExCup Fall points list
Villegas, Camilo
List, Luke
Hardy, Nick