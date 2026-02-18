The Five: Compelling subplots at The Genesis Invitational

That doesn’t mean the course is infallible. Hence, there are a pair of new changes to the course ahead of this year’s tournament, both designed to keep up with modern distance gains. The iconic par-3 fourth hole, which Ben Hogan once called “the greatest par 4 in America,” was lengthened by 37 yards. It now measures a burly 273 yards and will likely cause players to hit an extra club or two to combat the distance. The 18th hole was also lengthened by 24 yards, which will make it a difficult 499 yards up the hill to conclude the round.