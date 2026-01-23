Field finalized for 2026 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines
Seventh annual event set for Jan. 24–25, at Torrey Pines Golf Course
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring an inclusive future through the game of golf, has announced the 18-player field for the seventh annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational.
The 36-hole event will open the APGA Tour’s 2026 season with a field featuring many of the APGA’s top players competing on the Torrey Pines North Course on Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25.
The tournament leads into the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open, and the winner of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational will earn an automatic entry into the PGA TOUR tournament the following week as a sponsor exemption.
Farmers, the PGA TOUR and the APGA Tour continue to prioritize helping remove barriers to entry for golfers and creating development opportunities on and off the course. The organizations are also focused on helping players have access to the tools and resources necessary to elevate their career paths and business acumen. The Farmers Insurance Invitational will again feature a $100,000 purse, with $30,000 awarded to the winner.
“We are delighted to return to Torrey Pines for the seventh-annual APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational,” APGA Chief Operating Officer Solomon Hughes said. “Staging this event at such an iconic venue provides our players with a world-class experience, as well as an incredible opportunity for our 2026 champion to play alongside PGA TOUR players in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. We look forward to again teeing up the start of the 2026 APGA Tour season in San Diego.”
The field
The 18-player field includes the following players, along with how they qualified:
Per APGA Tour regulations, players in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational field must be full-time members of the 2025 APGA Tour unless otherwise stated below.
Top five eligible players from the final 2025 Cisco Cup points list:
- Chase Johnson
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Luis Gagne
- Jonathan Yoshihiro
Top eight eligible players from the final 2025 Farmers Fall Series standings*:
- Willie Mack III
- Kevin Hall
- Jaime Lopez Rivarola
- Gregory Odom, Jr.
- Kci Lindskog
- Aaron Beverly
- Aaron Grimes
- Wyatt Worthington II
Top player in the 2025-2026 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking** (as of Dec. 1):
- Ivan Barahona (San Jose State)
Top player from the 2025 APGA Cisco Junior Series presented by APGA Tour and Cameron Champ Foundation final ranking:
- Isaac Diaz (a)
Three APGA players as nominated by APGA and approved by the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational exemption committee:
- Michael Bradham
- John Baptiste Hakizimana
- Troy Taylor II
Additional criteria:
*Not otherwise qualified through the above Cisco Cup standings
**Players are eligible to receive this exemption one time during their college career
(a) Player is an amateur
Three players will make their debut in the Farmers Insurance Invitational – Southern California native Jonathan Yoshihiro (Yorba Linda, California), who won the APGA’s MasterCard Tour Championship as an APGA Tour rookie in 2025, Kci Lindskog (Jakarta, Indonesia) and Isaac Diaz, an American Junior Golf Association-ranked player from Del Rio, Texas, who also competed in the APGA’s 2025 Cisco Invitational at Pebble Beach.
South Africa native Kieron van Wyk won last year’s APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational. In doing so, the College of Charleston product became the first amateur player to win an APGA tournament in the organization’s 16-year history.
Other past Farmers Insurance Invitational champions include Moreno Valley, California native Michael Herrera (2024), 2025 Jeff Dailey (APGA) Player of the Year and Cisco Cup champion Marcus Byrd (2023), Patrick Newcomb (2022), Landon Lyons (2021) and APGA Tour legend Tim O’Neal (2020), who has played full time on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit the past three seasons.
APGA Player Profiles
Below you will find brief player profiles on six standout individuals who will compete in the field this year. For biographies on all 2026 Farmers Insurance Invitational participants, please click here.
A Washington, D.C. native, Marcus Byrd is an eight-time APGA Tour winner who earned the APGA’s Jeff Dailey Player of the Year award and won the APGA’s Cisco Cup in 2025. Also, the Temple Hills, Maryland, resident was one of three golfers with multiple 2025 APGA Tour victories. Since 2022, Byrd has eight PGA TOUR starts while making the cut in his previous two PGA TOUR events, including July’s ISCO Championship. He also played in 2023 The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient.
A resident of Orlando, Florida, and an LSU golf product, Luis Gagne was the low amateur at the 2018 U.S. Open and played in the 2019 and 2021 U.S. Opens. In his second year on the APGA Tour in 2025, the San Jose, Costa Rica, native won his first APGA title at July’s APGA Two-Man Classic at TPC Louisiana (with partner Willie Mack III) and finished runner-up via playoff in the Farmers Insurance Invitational.
Kevin Hall has played on the APGA Tour since its 210 establishment and is the APGA’s only deaf golfer. In 2025, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native captured his eighth APGA title at the APGA Daugherty Foundation Championship and concluded last season by capturing the silver medal at the 25th Deaflympics in Tokyo in November. In December, Hall received the APGA’s Adrian Stills Award presented by Cisco, recognizing the player who best embodies the APGA’s spirit of character, sportsmanship, courage and giving back to the game and community. Additionally, Hall, who graduated with a journalism degree from Ohio State, made his PGA TOUR debut as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient at 2017 The Genesis Invitational and last started on the PGA TOUR at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During his storied collegiate golf career, Hall was the first African American to play college golf at Ohio State, serving as a co-captain during his junior (2002-03) and senior (2003-04) years.
The APGA’s Jeff Dailey Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, Chase Johnson, won his seventh APGA title at the 2025 Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic at TPC Sawgrass. The Barberton, Ohio native played in the 2025 U.S. Open, beating out PGA TOUR stars Rickie Fowler and Max Homa via a playoff in U.S. Open Final Qualifying to earn his ninth PGA TOUR start since 2021. Currently residing in Boynton Beach, Florida, the Kent State graduate played in the 2024 Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient and made his third PGA TOUR cut.
An eight-time APGA champion, Kamaiu Johnson was one of three players to capture multiple APGA titles in 2025 — winning the APGA Juneteenth Classic in Los Angeles and the APGA at TPC Scottsdale. The Tallahassee, Florida, native and Oviedo, Florida, resident made the first of his five PGA TOUR starts at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and competed in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.
The APGA’s winningest active player, Willie Mack III, has won 17 times and secured an APGA Tour-leading three titles in 2025 – including the Farners Insurance Fall Series crown. The Flint, Michigan, native has played on the APGA Tour every year since he turned pro and debuted in 2011. Currently residing in Orlando, Florida, Mack III holds 10 PGA TOUR starts (two cuts made) and played in the 2024 U.S. Open.