Field finalized for 2026 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines

Kevin Hall has played on the APGA Tour since its 210 establishment and is the APGA’s only deaf golfer. In 2025, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native captured his eighth APGA title at the APGA Daugherty Foundation Championship and concluded last season by capturing the silver medal at the 25th Deaflympics in Tokyo in November. In December, Hall received the APGA’s Adrian Stills Award presented by Cisco, recognizing the player who best embodies the APGA’s spirit of character, sportsmanship, courage and giving back to the game and community. Additionally, Hall, who graduated with a journalism degree from Ohio State, made his PGA TOUR debut as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient at 2017 The Genesis Invitational and last started on the PGA TOUR at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During his storied collegiate golf career, Hall was the first African American to play college golf at Ohio State, serving as a co-captain during his junior (2002-03) and senior (2003-04) years.