PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day three of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 20, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day three of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 20, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing continues at the Farmers Insurance Open at historic Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. The scenic coastal venue welcomes the TOUR’s best, with Brooks Koepka set to open his 2026 PGA TOUR season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field in San Diego:

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Clark, Wyndham
    Koepka, Brooks
    Schauffele, Xander
    Spaun, J.J.

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Åberg, Ludvig

    Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)

    Cantlay, Patrick

    Tournament winner in past two seasons

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bradley, Keegan
    Brennan, Michael
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Davis, Cam
    Echavarria, Nico
    Eckroat, Austin
    English, Harris
    Finau, Tony
    Fisk, Steven
    Garnett, Brice
    Gerard, Ryan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Higgo, Garrick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Homa, Max
    Horschel, Billy
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Mouw, William
    Novak, Andrew
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Rose, Justin
    Schenk, Adam
    Thompson, Davis
    Valimaki, Sami
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Young, Cameron
    Yu, Kevin

    Past champion of Farmers Insurance Open

    List, Luke

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list

    Stevens, Sam
    McCarthy, Denny
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Michael
    Day, Jason
    Hoge, Tom
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Schmid, Matti
    Grillo, Emiliano
    van Rooyen, Erik

    Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

    Hoey, Rico
    McGreevy, Max
    Thorbjornsen, Michael
    Smalley, Alex
    Whaley, Vince
    Cole, Eric
    Bezuidenhout, Christia
    Mitchell, Keith
    Højgaard, Rasmus
    Meissner, Mac
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Woodland, Gary
    Roy, Kevin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Ramey, Chad
    Phillips, Chandler
    Olesen, Thorbjorn
    Walker, Danny
    Kanaya, Takumi

    Sponsor exemption

    Hastings, Justin
    Snedeker, Brandt
    Villegas, Camilo

    PGA section champion

    Geddes, Mark

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

    Penge, Marco
    Reitan, Kristoffer
    Saddier, Adrien
    Noren, Alex
    Parry, John
    Li, Haotong
    Nakajima, Keita
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
    Smith, Jordan
    Brown, Dan

    Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Keefer, Johnny
    Blanchet, Chandler
    Smotherman, Austin
    Shipley, Neal
    Gonzalez, Emilio
    Lebioda, Hank
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Kim, S.H.
    Lamprecht, Christo
    Chatfield, Davis
    Bauchou, Zach
    Coody, Pierceson
    Lee, S.T.
    Kang, Jeffrey
    Hirata, Kensei
    VanDerLaan, John
    Dou, Zecheng
    Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
    Nyholm, Pontus

    Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School

    Ewart, A.J.
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Svensson, Adam
    Rozo, Marcelo
    Wu, Dylan

    PGA TOUR University

    Clanton, Luke
    Sargent, Gordon
    Ford, David

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Theegala, Sahith
    Scott, Adam

    Top 100 (Medical)

    Hodges, Lee

    Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Castillo, Ricky
    Wallace, Matt
    Hossler, Beau
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Lipsky, David
    Fishburn, Patrick

    Major medical extension

    Zalatoris, Will
    Wise, Aaron
    Hoffman, Charley
    Streelman, Kevin
    Stanger, Jimmy

    Nos. 111-125 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Svensson, Jesper
    Ghim, Doug
    Putnam, Andrew
    Ventura, Kris
    Power, Seamus

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 23, 2026

    Field finalized for 2026 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 19, 2026

    Harris English betting profile: The American Express

    Betting Profile
    R2
    Official

    The American Express

    T1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    -17

    T1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    Blades Brown
    USA
    B. Brown
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    -17

    T1

    USA
    B. Brown
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F*

    3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    -16

    3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    T4

    S.H. Kim
    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    T4

    KOR
    S.H. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    -15

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    -14

    T6

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW