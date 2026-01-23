Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open
Brooks Koepka
The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing continues at the Farmers Insurance Open at historic Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. The scenic coastal venue welcomes the TOUR’s best, with Brooks Koepka set to open his 2026 PGA TOUR season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field in San Diego:
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Clark, Wyndham
Koepka, Brooks
Schauffele, Xander
Spaun, J.J.
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Åberg, Ludvig
Winner of the FedExCup (five-year exemption)
Cantlay, Patrick
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Davis, Cam
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Gotterup, Chris
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Mouw, William
Novak, Andrew
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schenk, Adam
Thompson, Davis
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Past champion of Farmers Insurance Open
List, Luke
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Stevens, Sam
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Michael
Day, Jason
Hoge, Tom
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Smalley, Alex
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christia
Mitchell, Keith
Højgaard, Rasmus
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Woodland, Gary
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Olesen, Thorbjorn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption
Hastings, Justin
Snedeker, Brandt
Villegas, Camilo
PGA section champion
Geddes, Mark
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Penge, Marco
Reitan, Kristoffer
Saddier, Adrien
Noren, Alex
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Gonzalez, Emilio
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Kim, S.H.
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Coody, Pierceson
Lee, S.T.
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
Sargent, Gordon
Ford, David
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Theegala, Sahith
Scott, Adam
Top 100 (Medical)
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Castillo, Ricky
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Salinda, Isaiah
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major medical extension
Zalatoris, Will
Wise, Aaron
Hoffman, Charley
Streelman, Kevin
Stanger, Jimmy
Nos. 111-125 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Svensson, Jesper
Ghim, Doug
Putnam, Andrew
Ventura, Kris
Power, Seamus