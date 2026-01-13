The Five: Who’s most likely to win their first major in 2026?

Åberg is as sure a bet as it comes to contend again at Augusta National, but could he pick off one of the other three majors? Everything about his game tells you that he should be able to. His length and high-ball flight make him an ideal fit for modern PGA Championship setups. He finished T12 at a firm and fast Pinehurst setup for the 2024 U.S. Open and won The Genesis Invitational at a wet and long Torrey Pines. Those represent the two poles of U.S. Open setups, and Åberg was a fit for both. He has two top-10s in three appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, the annual prelude to The Open Championship.