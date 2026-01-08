Luke Clanton chases sustainability – not speed – in efforts to bulk up for 2026 season

That acclimating period tracks with Clanton’s first season as a member, and what came before it. Much of his success on TOUR was before he officially acquired membership. He had a pair of runner-up finishes during a hot stretch during the summer of 2024 while away from college. That put him on the brink of status through the TOUR’s University Accelerated Program, which he secured early in 2025 with made cuts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He turned pro in June and began playing full-time at the RBC Canadian Open, but the regular cadence didn’t yield consistent results. Clanton made eight of 13 cuts but registered just one top-30 finish. It was partly the fickle nature of the sport, as he couldn’t align all parts of his game in the same week. It was also partly the burden of travel, and the toll it put on his body and his mind.