The Five: Who took a leap this FedExCup Fall?

Higgo had secured status for 2026 via his win at the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this year, but his FedExCup Fall run is what has set him to break through in a more meaningful way down the road. In the process, Higgo jumped from 99th in the FedExCup to 52nd – a notable distinction. Whomever finishes between Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup Fall will earn entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, and Higgo is all but guaranteed to qualify for both. He could be primed for a similar breakthrough as Ludvig Åberg (2023) or Maverick McNealy (2024), who both parlayed a top-60 position in the FedExCup Fall into a career year the following season.