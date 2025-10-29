The Five: What are top stories to follow midway through FedExCup Fall?

This week is the final reprieve before a frenetic finish to the FedExCup Fall. The final three tournaments of the year will be played in successive weeks, beginning with the World Wide Technology Championship next week. There, the top-100 bubble will take center stage. No longer do 125 players maintain status for the new year. With 25 cards eliminated from a year ago, expect a more cutthroat conclusion. But before we get there, let’s catch our breath and get caught up on the first half of the FedExCup Fall. Whether you’ve followed along every week or are just beginning to engage for the home stretch, here are five stories that have defined the fall season.