‘Can’t be somebody you’re not’: Brandt Snedeker, Geoff Ogilvy using experience to chart own paths as Presidents Cup captains

How the U.S. Team moves forward after the disappointment at Bethpage Black is unknown, though Snedeker said there were “a lot of positives” he hoped to build on from Bradley’s captaincy, particularly with how hard Bradley worked and how well he understood the team's needs. Calls for a major shake-up have become commonplace after every national team loss the U.S. experiences and the loss at Bethpage Black has been no different. Snedeker’s captaincy is still in its infancy, and how he plans to shape the captaincy in his unique image will become clear as the months pass, though he didn’t sound like a man who was planning to usher in drastic change.